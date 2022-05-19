About Future Super

At Future Super, we’re making [sh]it happen and changing the way super is done. By giving people a chance to invest their life savings in companies that don’t harm the planet, we’re showing the power super has to change the world!

We strongly encourage applications from First Nations peoples, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers and LGBTQIA+ people. Seriously, the problems we face are complex and the more diversity of experiences we can bring to the table, the better our solutions become.

About the team

Our Tech Team is made up of a group of individuals who are passionate about technology and using their skills in the fight for a prosperous future free from climate change and inequality! They do so by supporting the business with a reliable IT infrastructure and developing tools that connect our members to the power of their money. This role will work across the whole of the Future Super Group which includes the Future Super promoter business as well as the smartMonday promoter business in addition to other business units.

The latest IT project has been to rebuild the system supporting our members. The focus has now shifted to rebuilding the way Tech supports our staff. We are looking for someone who wants to jump start their career in IT and is ready to think outside the box about the ways technology can help people. The Tech Team works fast, collaboratively, and celebrates their wins as a united team.

In the role of Tech Support, you will help keep the business running and assist with any day-to-day issues the broader team may have with hardware or software systems. You will also get the opportunity to work on our larger projects such as setting up a call centre software, creating a centralised user management system, and setting up internal networking systems including firewalls.

The Tech Support reports into the CTO.

We’re looking for someone who:

Is willing to work in an agile environment using Scrum methodology

Has a high level of verbal and written communication

Likes to have a laugh and has a good sense of humour

Is curious about technology and enjoys learning bits and pieces about a range of different things

Enjoys collaboration and works well in a team environment while being able to manage their own time

Delivers on priorities and enjoys variety in their day

Enjoys getting their hands dirty and proactively seek solutions

Takes delivering on deadlines seriously: staying mindful of prioritisation and innovating on processes when appropriate

Interest and skills in cloud environments highly regarded

What you’ll be doing:

Providing technical support across the company (virtually or in person)

Diagnosing and resolving hardware and software issues

Managing and supporting various software applications and licences across the business

Assisting with the set up and management of a centralised user management system ie. LDAP, Active Directory, Okta etc

Working with Linux and Windows servers including virtual machines

Setting up and maintaining Networks (mostly virtual)

Assisting with security processes including set-up and maintenance of virtual firewalls

Creating processes around provisioning and purchasing new physical hardware and software

Skills and requirements

You will thrive in this role if your passion, strengths, and approach to work are aligned with the description above. Other useful skills and experience include:

Working knowledge of TCP/IP, DNS, and DHCP

Experience with MacOS and Windows PCs

Working towards or completion of a Bachelor, Diploma or equivalent in Information Technology, Networking or similar / or significant relevant industry experience

You'll love working here with:

A purpose-driven organisation, spending your days working on making this world a better place! The more we grow, the bigger the impact we are making on climate change and inequality

A proud B Corp organisation that cares about how it behaves on the inside too

Heaps of flexibility to fit work into your life (not your life around our work) and the opportunity to work with your manager to define what that looks like for you now and in the future

Team lunches, drinks and company-wide events

14 weeks’ paid parental leave for all genders and a generous parental superannuation package, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), formal training and development with continuous improvement opportunities, a continuous supply of healthy office snacks (if/when you’re in the office) and membership to Bicycle NSW (or you state’s or territory's equivalent) as part of our sustainable transport policy

Future Super is an equal opportunity employer – we provide flexible working hours, the option to work from home and a laptop you can use to work remotely (this used to be a more differentiating dot-point, but it’s still true!)

The application will require answering short questions so give yourself time to complete it. Once started, you can save and return to your application before submitting.

We use Applied as our de-identified recruitment platform, helping us reduce the risk of unconscious bias in our hiring process. If you are curious to know more about how it works, check out this blog post from our Product & Analytics Manager, Veronica!

Questions? Please reach out to Khi, HR Advisor, at careers@futuresuper.com.au