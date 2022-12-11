About the Future Super Group

At the Future Super Group, we use business as a force for good - both in terms of how we run our super fund, and how we take care of our employees. We’re changing the way super is done, by giving people a chance to invest their life savings in companies that don’t harm the planet.

About the role

We’re looking for a People and Culture Coordinator to join our purpose-driven and fast growing team. Running a sustainable and equitable business is at the core of who we are as an organisation; our team is motivated to make Future Super the best place to work for every one of our employees. We are relentless in our pursuit of creating a delightful and seamless employee experience, where our people are engaged, valued and supported. In line with our purpose, we aim to push for initiatives, policies and practices that reduce inequality in our workplace - not a bad gig for someone who is keen to make a difference every day!

We genuinely care about our people and the planet - and we need someone who is on the same wavelength as us. You will be working with a small, collaborative and productive team who really enjoy their job and working with each other.

We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, people with caring responsibilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+) people. Seriously, the problems we face are complex and the more diversity of experiences we can bring to the table, the better our solutions become.

You’ll love this job if:

You find the corporate world tiring and frustrating; if you had the chance to revolutionise the industry to be better for people and the planet, you would

You thrive in a fast-moving and fluid environment where no two days are the same. You’re a chameleon - not only do you adapt to change but you find change exciting

You don’t get tired of being called a “people person” because that’s who you are. You get a kick out of interacting with different people on a day-to-day basis

You’re comfortable in highly ambiguous situations and get a thrill out of finding scalable solutions and processes that will improve on how we operate

You’re constantly curious. You may have a lot, a little or no experience in the people and culture space but in any case, you love learning and challenging yourself. You are always seeking feedback and finding ways to develop into your role

You love brainstorming ideas and problem solving. You’re not shy to make recommendations and you’re always on the lookout for ways in which we can improve

You are a diversity and inclusion champion. You uphold the principles of diversity and inclusion in every aspect of your work

You care about making the world a better place! You want to use your skills and your time to drive climate action and equality

We’re looking for someone who:

Believes in Future Super’s mission and has a passion for moving Australia’s money out of fossil-fuels and into renewable energy

Has awesome written and verbal communication skills. They find corporate jargon boring and they’re keen to adapt a tone of voice that our team and potential employees will vibe with

Is people-centric through and through. They understand the importance of demonstrating sensitivity and confidentiality to ensure that our team is seen as trusted and valued within our organisation. They are warm and engaging and has the special sauce to make anyone feel comfortable

Is super-organised and can juggle lots of different tasks (both big and small) at the same time. Prioritising and re-prioritising is their jam, this is a must as additional work always trickles in

Takes pride in everything they do - they don’t do things half-baked but they recognise when they’ve devoted enough time to something and don’t get hung up on tweaking work to get it absolutely perfect, at the expense of getting through the rest of their to-do list. They put time and effort into their work but value progress over perfection

Has a sense of humour! Bringing our whole selves to work is integral to the team. We want to work with someone who likes to collaborate in an open, trusting and fun environment

Strikes the balance of working individually and autonomously with working with and alongside other people. They should be comfortable being part of a team or driving end-to-end projects - whatever the job calls for, really!

Is Confident and open-minded. They might not know the answers, they might not know how to do something, but they have the confidence and initiative to find the answers, try different solutions and reach out for support when needed

Is progressive, open-minded and passionate about making Future Super the best place to work for everyone

As the People and Culture Coordinator you will:

Drive the end-to-end recruitment, onboarding and offboarding processes. Once you find your feet, you will provide recommendations on how we can improve the recruitment, onboarding and offboarding experience

Run the check-ins with new starters and conduct exit interviews. You will collect feedback, find recurring themes and make suggestions as to what feedback we should action

Maintain employee records, generate contracts and other HR-related paperwork as needed

Support our performance review process

Assist with our remuneration review process

Administer our quarterly engagement surveys

Manage birthday and work anniversary announcements and make sure no one’s special celebration is missed

Be the first point of contact for leave and pay-related questions as well as any queries from new starters and any interested people who want to work with us

Assist with payroll

Maintain all our people-related policies and processes

Ensure Workplace Health and Safety considerations and compliance needs are met

Plan fun virtual and in-real-life social activities for the team

Provide updates to the broader team about all things people and HR

Assist with office administration/business operations tasks

Work closely with the People and Culture Advisor

Other project-related work as required. This can vary a lot depending on our team’s goals. If you have been working with us over the past few months, you would have been involved in drafting our submission for AFR’s Best Place to Work 2022 and sourcing travel policies and best practices

Don’t tick all the boxes? That’s okay, we like thinking outside the box. We value skills, passion and who you are over what you’ve done or where you’ve studied. So if this job resonates with you, we want to hear from you!

What do our team love about working at the Future Super Group?

A purpose-driven organisation, spending your days working on making this world a better place! The more we grow, the bigger the impact we are making on climate change and inequality

A proud B Corp organisation that cares about what how it behaves inside and out

AFR’s Best Place to Work 2022 for the banking, superannuation and financial services sector

Progressive, people-focused policies and benefits including Menstrual and Menopausal Leave, Mental Health Leave and Gender Affirmation Guidelines (you can check them out here)

We have employee network groups for people from diverse backgrounds. SuperGenders is for cisgender women, trans men and women and non-binary folks; SuperGlobal is for culturally diverse folks and SuperPride is for LGBTQIA+ folks.The groups are a safe, supportive space for people to share experiences and ideas

The choice to work from home, from one of our co-working spaces, from anywhere within Australia or from overseas for a short period of time. We also provide a fortnightly work-from-home allowance and a work-from-home budget to make your home office space super comfortable

Team socials and company-wide events

14 weeks’ paid parental leave for all genders and a generous parental superannuation package, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), formal training and development with continuous improvement opportunities, and membership to Bicycle NSW (or your State or Territory’s equivalent) as part of our sustainable transport policy

The Future Super Group is an equal opportunity employer – we provide flexible working hours, the option to work from home and a laptop you can use to work remotely (this used to be a more differentiating dot-point, but it’s still true!)

The application will require answering short questions so give yourself time to complete it. Once started, you can save and return to your application before submitting.We use Applied as our de-identified recruitment platform, helping us reduce the risk of unconscious bias in our hiring process. If you are curious to know more about how it works, check out this blog post.

If you have any questions or if you want to speak to a human about our recruitment process and any reasonable adjustments that you might need or you want to know more about what it’s like to work with us, please reach out to Khi, our People and Culture Advisor, at careers@futuresuper.com.au