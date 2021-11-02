About Future Super

At Future Super, we’re making money moves and changing the way super is done. By giving people a chance to invest their life savings in companies that don’t harm the planet, we’re showing the power super has to change the world!

We are looking for someone to join our fun and passionate team as a Member Advocate. Future Super’s Member Advocacy team is the face and voice of our members. We’re a fast growing team, passionate about using our skills to provide an amazing and meaningful experience for all our members and advocate for them at every opportunity.

We strongly encourage applications from First Nations peoples, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, etc. (LGBTI+) people. Seriously, the problems we face are complex and the more diversity of experiences we can bring to the table, the better our solutions become.

You’ll love this job if:

You get a lot of energy from talking to and connecting with people. You are passionate about engaging with different people everyday, especially on topics about our climate and social issues

You find superannuation opaque and frustrating, and if you had the chance to revolutionize the industry to be better for people, you would

You have a knack for engaging people through different mediums (phone and email)

Providing people with an awesome experience is near and dear to you

You have the aptitude to understand complex processes and be able to talk about them in a clear and straightforward way

You love to problem-solve. You are curious, agile, and can learn as you go

You are ready to harness your communication and people skills in the fight against climate change and inequality

We’re looking for someone who:

Is a superb communicator! You have a natural flair for building relationships over the phone and can send crafty emails to our member base in your own voice

Lives and breathes customer service and has the experience to go with it

Believes in Future Super’s mission and has a passion for moving Australia’s money out of fossil-fuels and into renewable energy - and can apply this to member interactions

Is able to prioritise, can self-direct and has the initiative to make decisions on the go

Has experience or knowledge about superannuation products and the industry (this is highly desirable). Points for experience within the finance sector, or a demonstrable willingness to learn

Is experienced in delivering information to members/ customers in a personable way

Possesses a keen eye for detail and can follow (or create) processes to make your job and other people’s working lives easier

You'll love working here with:

A purpose-driven organisation, spending your days working on making this world a better place! The more we grow, the bigger the impact we are making on climate change and inequality

A proud B-Corp organisation, yes that's right, we are part of a group of purpose-driven businesses committed to the highest standards of social and environmental impact

A values driven team that provides industry leading service and has fun doing it!

Lots of social gatherings and company-wide events

We love work life balance, we provide access to a mental wellbeing platform - Uprise, and we provide Mental Health Leave

14 weeks’ paid parental leave for all genders and a generous parental superannuation package, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), formal training and development with continuous improvement opportunities, a continuous supply of healthy office snacks (if/when you’re in the office) and membership to Bicycle NSW (or your State’s equivalent) as part of our sustainable transport policy

Future Super is an equal opportunity employer – we provide flexible working hours, the option to work from home and a laptop you can use to work remotely (this used to be a more differentiating dot-point, but it’s still true!)

The application will require answering short questions so give yourself time to complete it. Once started, you can save and return to your application before submitting.

We use Applied as our de-identified recruitment platform, helping us reduce the risk of unconscious bias in our hiring process. If you are curious to know more about how it works, check out this blog post.

Questions? Please reach out to Khi, HR Coordinator, at careers@futuresuper.com.au.