About Future Super

At Future Super, we’re here to make sure our members have a future that is worth retiring into. That’s not going to happen if we stick with the status quo, so we’ve set ourselves ambitious targets for driving action on the climate crisis and inequality through our investing, campaigning and advocacy.

To help us deliver on those targets we’re looking for someone to join our Impact and ESG team as an Ethical Investment Analyst. In this role you will be core to the administration of our ethical investment processes, support our stewardship activities (getting companies to act better), and assisting with our reporting.

On any given day you will be: flexing your Google stalking skills to assess companies’ ethical credentials, running some analysis in Excel, designing or testing new rules-based investments, or chatting on the phone with companies we invest in.

Our team is small, collaborative, and we work in fortnightly sprints. We’ve adapted to work-during-COVID with an output-focused approach to work (it matters more that you do what you’re meant to, not that you spend enough time sitting in front of a computer).

We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, mature age workers, people with caring responsibilities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, etc. (LGBTI+) people. Seriously, the problems we face are complex and the more diversity of experiences we can bring to the table, the better our solutions become.

You’ll love this job if you:

Care about making the world a better place for everyone;

Can keep the values and priorities of our members and clients at the centre of your decision making – embodying the values and priorities of different stakeholders in different projects;

Can stay focused on complex tasks and problems, including projects that can span weeks;

Take delivering on deadlines seriously: staying mindful of prioritisation and innovating on processes when appropriate;

Are curious about the world and enjoy learning at least a little bit about a lot of things;

Enjoy communicating and connecting with people;

Are comfortable with ambiguity and enjoy pulling together lots of different information and feedback to make decisions;

Collaborate well in a team environment, can manage your own time, deliver on your priorities and enjoy variety in your day.

Enjoy getting into the detail of how the companies are acting & holding them accountable to our standards;

We’re looking for someone who:

Believes in Future Super’s mission and has a passion for moving Australia’s money out of fossil-fuels and into renewable energy

Is confident with Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Word), online databases, workflow tools, and the Google suite of products;

Has research or data entry experience, in work or in your studies;

Is uber detailed oriented.

It would be great if you also had:

Familiarity with (or an interest in) ethical investing, ETFs, Financial Services, or superannuation.

Familiarity with (or an interest in) shareholder advocacy.

You'll love working here with:

A purpose-driven organisation, spending your days working on making this world a better place! The more we grow, the bigger the impact we are making on climate change and inequality

A proud B-Corp organisation that cares about what how it behaves inside and out

Heaps of flexibility to fit work into your life (not your life around our work) and the opportunity to work with your manager to define what that looks like for you now and in the future

Team lunches, drinks and company-wide events

14 weeks’ paid parental leave for all genders and a generous parental superannuation package, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), formal training and development with continuous improvement opportunities, a continuous supply of healthy office snacks (if/when you’re in the office) and membership to Bicycle NSW (or your State’s equivalent) as part of our sustainable transport policy

Future Super is an equal opportunity employer – we provide flexible working hours, the option to work from home and a laptop you can use to work remotely (this used to be a more differentiating dot-point, but it’s still true!)

The application will require answering short questions so give yourself time to complete it. Once started, you can save and return to your application before submitting.

We use Applied as our de-identified recruitment platform, helping us reduce the risk of unconscious bias in our hiring process. If you are curious to know more about how it works, check out this blog post.

Questions? Please reach out to Khi, HR Coordinator, at careers@futuresuper.com.au.